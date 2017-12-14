Magic Raise More Than $215K at OMYF's Charity Golf Tournament

By Josh Cohen

Dec. 14, 2017

ORLANDO – Both new to the Central Florida scene after joining the Orlando Magic this past summer – one via the draft and the other in free agency – rookie forward Jonathan Isaac and veteran point guard Shelvin Mack are already extremely impressed by their new team’s commitment to the community.

It’s a reaction, seemingly, shared by every Magic player that comes through the organization. Isaac and Mack, who have both participated in various community outreach efforts since arriving in Orlando, see the positive impact it has and how it empowers children and families.

Elated when they learned about the 27th Annual OMYF Open, a premier fundraising golf tournament that raises money for local youth, the two Magic newbies were quick to get involved.

Isaac and Mack joined teammates Mario Hezonja and D.J. Augustin, Head Coach Frank Vogel and Magic CEO Alex Martins at Thursday’s charity event at Disney’s Palm and Magnolia Golf Courses.

“It’s great to get all the people who are big fans of the Magic out here to raise money for OMYF and have a great time,” Martins said. “Disney does an unbelievably great job putting it on for us and it seems to get better and better every year. So this is another great success for the OMYF.”

Raising more than $215,000, a sum that will undoubtedly strengthen the lives of thousands of children throughout Central Florida, made every participant proud and cheerful.

“It’s amazing to just be a blessing to somebody else, so it definitely fills my heart,” Isaac said. “I like helping people and it’s great to have an organization (in the Magic) that feels the same way.”

“It’s great when we can raise some money and raise awareness to the situation,” Mack said. “I’m glad to be able to give back in any way and any form I can. It’s great that people are willing to spend their time and money to come out and enjoy a great event.”

Grateful to be a role model for kids and ecstatic to be part of an organization that cares so deeply about building a better community, Augustin had a blast spending time with the golfers for such a great cause.

“I once looked up to NBA players growing up and just to be around guys that I see on TV, it’s always a great opportunity and a great thing,” he said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do, we’re supposed to give back to the community, the youth. The DeVos family, that’s just how they run their ship, always giving back and doing what’s right. It’s great to be a part of that.”

The turnout was outstanding as more than 200 golfers competed on the links and then gathered for an exclusive awards reception. Many also took advantage of a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at an on-site Magic golf shop.

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

Over the last 27 years, more than $22 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the OMYF, which raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the Black Tie and Tennies Gala and the OMYF Open Golf Tournament. In 2017, OMYF presented checks totaling $1 million to 17 nonprofit organizations from the tri-county area.