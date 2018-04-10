Magic to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will celebrate and thank its fans at the final home game of the 2017-18 season with Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, April 11 when the Magic host the Washington Wizards, tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. As part of the festivities, the night will feature 16 Magic season ticket holders and 16 nonprofit organizations from the Share the Magic ticket program. Each person/group will receive an authentic autographed jersey from a Magic player prior to tip-off.

The Magic will say ‘thank you’ to all its fans and celebrate the “sixth man” at the game with exclusive performances, giveaways, special offers and experiences:

Fan Fest pregame on Church St. will feature the Rhythm N’ Blue Drumline

Pregame Magic Dance team photo opportunity at the top of section 106, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Florida Hospital sunglasses giveaway for fans (limited amount)

Photo booth stations on the concourse

Halftime performance featuring first-ever Street Beatz and Street Breakz collaboration

Discounts at the Orlando Magic Team Shop – 20% off your entire purchase or 30% off entire purchase when using a FAIRWINDS card

All season ticket holder names will be featured in a special “Thank You” message decal on the sideline of the court

MTN DEW will be distributing MTN DEW ICE postgame

Tickets start at only $15

Share the Magic ticket program organizations participating in the pregame jersey exchange include: City of Orlando, National Puerto Rican Leadership Council, Engelwood Neighborhood Center, U.S. Dream Academy, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Florida, Healthy Start Coalition of Seminole, Engelwood Elementary, Hoops Church, Unidos Youth Group, Ocoee Police Department, Elevate Orlando, Alternative Education, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Foundation for Foster Children, Healthy Start Coalition, En Su Pasos Youth Group