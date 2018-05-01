Magic Gaming Unveils Team’s New Threads

ORLANDO - Magic Gaming unveiled its team uniforms today, featuring a sleek and simple design in a black and white version. The new threads maintain a modern and mysterious feel with the Magic Gaming basketball as a focal point, sitting front and center on the jersey. Both white and black looks carry a pop of Magic blue along with the iconic Magic star and name cascading down the sides of the shorts, paying homage to the team’s roots.

Magic Gaming is set to play in the season’s first tournament, “THE TIPOFF,” with games on Thursday, May 3 from 3-11 p.m., ET. The tournament, from May 1-5, will be streamed live on Twitch.

For more information, follow Magic Gaming on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.