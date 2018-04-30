Magic Gaming Unveils New Court

ORLANDO - As Magic Gaming prepares for “THE TIPOFF,” the season’s first tournament, the team unveils its home court. The team’s new digs feature the Magic Gaming logo at center court, serving as the focal point, with the team name on each baseline. The court keeps the iconic basketball logo front and center, playing on that edgier more mysterious feel that captures the essence and identity of Magic Gaming. The baselines bring in the Magic blue adding in a pop of color and paying homage to its roots.

Magic Gaming is set to play its first games on Thursday, May 3 as part of “THE TIPOFF” tournament. All games will be streamed live on Twitch. “THE TIPOFF” tournament schedule runs May 1-5.

“THE TIPOFF” will officially begin the 15-week regular season, which features both weekly games and tournaments, and concludes with the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals in August. All competition will take place at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City.

“THE TIPOFF” Tournament Magic Gaming Schedule:

Thursday, May 3 from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET (Group C/D)