Magic Gaming Selects Six Players in the Inaugural NBA 2K League Draft

Posted: Apr 04, 2018

NEW YORK - In the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft, Magic Gaming selected six players to round out their first team in history. Magic Gaming had the eighth overall pick in the draft and selected point guard “KontruL” (Christopher Cantrell) as its first pick.

2018 Magic Gaming Inaugural Roster

Name
Gamer Tag
From
Position
Round/Pick
Christopher Cantrell 
KontruL  
Florida  
PG   
1st / 8th   
Emmanuel Cruz 
UCMANNY   
New York 
PF   
2nd / 27th
Bilal Almashni  
SUPREME PULLER   
Illinois
SF  
3rd / 42nd
Brian Traynor 
NachoTraynor   
Ohio 
SG  
4th / 61st
Jorge Renteria   
marley213s   
Arizona  
C  
5th / 76th
Cameron Ford
KingCamRoyalty   
Ohio  
PF  
6th / 95th

The draft consisted of six rounds with each team selecting six players in snake order, with the order of picks reversing after each round. The 102 players available in the draft were selected by the league following an extensive tryout process that began in January. Each team had to use their first five selections to select, in no particular order, a point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center before using their final pick to select a player from any position.

Magic Gaming, one of 17 NBA 2K League teams, will begin play in the league’s inaugural season which tips off in May 2018. The season is set to tip off in May and Magic Gaming players will compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular season games, tournaments and playoffs.

For more information on Magic Gaming, follow the team on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.

