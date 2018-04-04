Magic Gaming Selects Six Players in the Inaugural NBA 2K League Draft

NEW YORK - In the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft, Magic Gaming selected six players to round out their first team in history. Magic Gaming had the eighth overall pick in the draft and selected point guard “KontruL” (Christopher Cantrell) as its first pick.

2018 Magic Gaming Inaugural Roster

Name Gamer Tag From Position Round/Pick Christopher Cantrell KontruL Florida PG 1st / 8th Emmanuel Cruz UCMANNY New York PF 2nd / 27th Bilal Almashni SUPREME PULLER Illinois SF 3rd / 42nd Brian Traynor NachoTraynor Ohio SG 4th / 61st Jorge Renteria marley213s Arizona C 5th / 76th Cameron Ford KingCamRoyalty Ohio PF 6th / 95th

The draft consisted of six rounds with each team selecting six players in snake order, with the order of picks reversing after each round. The 102 players available in the draft were selected by the league following an extensive tryout process that began in January. Each team had to use their first five selections to select, in no particular order, a point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center before using their final pick to select a player from any position.

Magic Gaming, one of 17 NBA 2K League teams, will begin play in the league’s inaugural season which tips off in May 2018. The season is set to tip off in May and Magic Gaming players will compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular season games, tournaments and playoffs.

For more information on Magic Gaming, follow the team on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.