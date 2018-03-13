Magic Gaming to Pick Eighth in Inaugural NBA 2K League Draft on April 4

NEW YORK – Magic Gaming will pick eighth in the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft on Wednesday, April 4 as selected today during the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery. The draft lottery, conducted at the MSG Networks’ 7th Avenue Studio in New York, determined the order of selection for the NBA 2K League Draft, which will take place on April 4 at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden’s Lobby (1 p.m. ET).

In the non-weighted draft lottery, each team had an equal chance to receive the first overall pick. The lottery was conducted by drawing ping-pong balls in random order from the official ball machine used for the NBA Draft Lottery. Every team had one ping-pong ball, featuring its logo, in the machine.

The drawing process occurred in the following manner: All 17 balls were placed in the lottery machine and mixed for 20 seconds; then the first ball was removed. The remaining balls were mixed in the lottery machine for another 15 seconds, and then the second ball was drawn. The same process was repeated for the remainder of the ping-pong balls until all 17 had been drawn.

The draft order for the first round was revealed on the league’s Twitter account, @NBA2KLeague, beginning with pick 17 and counting down to the first pick.

Video of the full draft lottery will be available later on NBA2KLeague.com.

NBA 2K LEAGUE DRAFT ORDER (FIRST ROUND):

1. Mavs Gaming

2. Celtics Crossover Gaming

3. Jazz Gaming

4. Kings Guard Gaming

5. Pistons GT

6. Blazer5 Gaming

7. Heat Check Gaming

8. Magic Gaming

9. Knicks Gaming

10. Bucks Gaming

11. Raptors Uprising GC

12. Wizards District Gaming

13. Pacers Gaming

14. 76ers GC

15. Grizz Gaming

16. Cavs Legion GC

17. Warriors Gaming Squad

The draft will consist of six rounds with each team selecting six players and will be snake order, with the order of picks reversing after each round. For instance, Mavs Gaming with the first overall pick will have the last pick of the second round, the first pick of the third round and so on. The team with the 17th and last pick of the first round will have the first pick of the second round and the last pick of the third round. The 102 players available in the draft will have been selected by the league following an extensive tryout process that began in January.

Magic Gaming, one of 17 NBA 2K League teams, will begin play in the league’s inaugural season which tips off in May 2018.