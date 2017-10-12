Who Will Be the Magic's Most Improved Player in 2017-18?

Mario Hezonja

By Dan Savage

Could this be the season that Mario Hezonja takes the next step in his development?

That’s one of the major questions facing the Orlando Magic as they head into their 2017-18 campaign.

It’s easy to be down on the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After all, career averages of 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game are hardly what’s expected of such a prized prospect.

However, it’s easy to forget all the adversity Hezonja’s had to manage in his short time in the league.

In just two full seasons, he’s had multiple coaches, had to learn several systems, and watched his playing time go up-and-down like a yo-yo, all while adjusting to a new country and life away from much of his family and friends.

But the tide could be turning for Hezonja. Now in his second year under the tutelage of Magic Head Coach Frank Vogel, Hezonja has exhibited greater comfort on the court and flashed aggressiveness as a scoring option.

"He needs to be aggressive because in that second unit we need him to score and have some shooting there along with Jonathon Simmons," Payton explained. "J-Simms is going to get into the paint, so we need somebody like Mario to spread the floor and knock down shots. He's confident and he's never lacking that, but he's got to continue to work."

Although Vogel is still evaluating his regular season rotations, if Hezonja is one of the first players off the pine – as he’s been much of the preseason – through minutes alone, he could possess the largest statistical percentage jumps on the roster. His preseason stats of 7.6 ppg., 3.6 rpg. and 1.6 apg. are all well above his career average.

In order to maintain his place in the rotation, he’ll need his shooting percentage to improve and cut back on the negative plays that have plagued him much of his career.

But with his coach’s confidence behind him, both as a scorer and now a playmaking forward, Hezonja is extremely encouraged by his role.

"It’s easy for me to be confident individually, but you still need that confidence from the coach," he added. "(The continuity) is a great thing because (Vogel) knows us now and as he says, we are building from where we ended last year and I really like that."