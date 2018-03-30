Jonathan Isaac Will Return and Start Tonight Against Bulls

ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac, who missed the last three games due to a strained left foot, will return tonight when the Orlando Magic host the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.

Isaac practiced with the team on Thursday and participated in Friday morning’s shootaround. The 6-foot-11 promising rookie felt some discomfort in his foot following a game against the Raptors last week. This injury was totally unrelated to a stubborn right ankle sprain that kept him out earlier this season.

Head coach Frank Vogel says the plan is to limit Isaac to about 20 minutes of action. He will start at small forward, which will be beneficial for his all-around development considering he’s mostly played the four this season.

Starting at the three will also put Isaac and Aaron Gordon on the floor together. Defensively, this will allow the Magic to more effectively switch on ball-screens seeing that both Isaac and Gordon have the length, quickness and mobility to guard multiple positions.

“I love it,” Isaac said about spending more time on the court with A.G. “I think that’s great, with our size and being able to switch and defend and get out and run and both being able to shoot the ball. I think it’s a great thing for years to come.”

While there’s only eight games remaining, Isaac knows there is plenty of time to expand his game and gain more confidence before his offseason work begins.

As Isaac has heard from his teammates and coaches throughout the year, the summer between a player’s first and second season in the league is a critical maturation time.

“Coaches talk to me about it and just how dialed in and focused you have to be through this first summer and improving and adding things to your game,” he said. “Just being ready, ready to work, ready to prepare and ready to execute.”

The Magic will still be short-handed tonight, however, as Evan Fournier (knee), Jonathon Simmons (wrist) and Terrence Ross (knee) remain out.