Jonathan Isaac and Jayson Tatum Share Close Bond

ORLANDO – On the court, rookies Jonathan Isaac and Jayson Tatum are very different.

Isaac is the more athletic of the two and has greater, maybe even transformational, defensive upside. Tatum, while a very good defender in his own right, is currently the more polished and dependable scorer.

While opposites in the way they play, Isaac and Tatum do share several commonalities. They both have tremendous passion for the game and are extremely friendly and inviting people.

So, it’s not surprising that the two formed a close bond leading up to last June’s NBA Draft when Tatum was the third overall pick by the Celtics and Isaac was chosen sixth by the Magic.

Their alliance actually started a few years before the draft. It was on the AAU circuit where they originally met. From that point on, and especially during the pre-draft process, the friendship between the two grew. Now, despite being on opposite ends of the East Coast, they stay in touch and encourage each other from afar.

“We talk all the time,” Isaac said. “Everything is going well, on my side and his side. He’s just a good dude. It would be hard not to get along with him.”

When the Magic host the Celtics tonight, the two promising rookies will get a chance to catch up and maybe even exchange some friendly banter.

“There will be,” Isaac said with a laugh. “I don’t know how much I’ll guard him but if we guard each other there definitely will be.”

It will be important for both Orlando and Boston to get a lot out of their young stars considering both teams will be without multiple key players. While Al Horford (illness) will return after the missing the last two games, Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) will all be out.

It remains uncertain whether Aaron Gordon will be able to play for the Magic. He will have another chance to pass the NBA concussion protocol prior to the game. Both Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross are still recovering from knee injuries.