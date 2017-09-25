Jeff Weltman Q&A Part 1

By John Denton

Sept. 25, 2017

ORLANDO – Jeff Weltman has as much or more experience at the NBA level than just about every executive in the league, but even he admits that this first season as the Orlando Magic’s new President of Basketball Operations will be ``something of a get-to-know-you period.’’

This introductory season in Orlando for Weltman includes getting to know the passion, loyalty and strong belief that Magic fans have in their team. Weltman, who is tasked with getting an Orlando franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2012 back on track, has already learned a few things about the Magic fan base since taking over his new role in late May. Fans certainly haven’t been shy about approaching Weltman when he’s out in public to offer up opinions on the roster and ideas about what needs to be done to make the Magic winners again.

``Well, that’s happened once or twice,’’ Weltman said with a chuckle, ``but it’s all been good-natured and very supportive.’’

With the Magic set to open training camp today, OrlandoMagic.com sat down with Orlando’s new President of Basketball Operations to get a better understanding of how he is approaching this season, how his vast experience will help him run the franchise and some of his thoughts on building a team.

Then, there’s this: What follows is just Part I of the Q-and-A with Weltman. Check back at OrlandoMagic.com on Tuesday for Part II of the rest of the interview.

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: Everybody’s first question these days is, `how’d you make it through the storm?’ What did you think of your first hurricane as a Florida resident? Did you lose power or suffer any damage at your home?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``We were going in like 35 different directions and we kind of got frozen. What we ended up doing was we went to a hotel. We were told, `safety in numbers’ and we knew that we’d have power. Not knowing what to expect, that’s what we did. We actually did lose power at the house, but it was while we were at the hotel. By the time we got back, we did have power. We didn’t have cable or internet for a while, not until (Thursday), but we’re a lot more fortunate than most.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: With the job of President of Basketball Operations, that pretty much means you are in charge of the entire basketball side with the Magic. How all-consuming is such a job and how do you attack your responsibilities on a daily basis?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve got good people, so I don’t try to put the weight of the world on my shoulders. I try to make sure that I am surrounding myself with people who are great at their jobs and passionate about their jobs. I think that’s the way we all get through this thing and make it work here.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: You have said that you were totally content in your previous position with the Toronto Raptors and that you weren’t job-hunting before being approached by the Magic. What was it about this job, this city, this organization that sold you on this opportunity?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``It was this city, this organization, this job. Really, when you think about what people on the management side look at as elements of a successful team they are ownership and upper management and from a team standpoint, it’s infrastructure, fan base and emotional, financial and timeline support from all of those surround factors. This place here has such a unique combination of factors with the great weather, no state income taxes, the tradition of winning and a strong ownership – it’s just a unique combination of elements that make it special. When you’re sitting around the league in seats like mine, you look at places like this as a coveted job. So it’s a very exciting opportunity for me to come here.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: You’ve talked to lots of fans at ticket events and maybe fans are recognizing you out in public already. What feedback have you gotten and what have you learned about Magic fans?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``They seem to be very excited. I feel, in a lot of ways, they know the lay of the land better than I do. They’ve been through it here and they know the team. It’s a very loyal fan base and everywhere I go, people seem energized. That excites us here.

``But, as I’ve said, this year will have to be something of a get-to-know-you period for us by the very definition of it because we’re new and we have to see what’s what here and how people work together on and off the court. It’s about setting up the right sort of structure on and off the court so that we can support our players to put them in the best place to win.

``But, as for the fans, they have been exceptionally supportive and I think they are excited about our draft pick (Jonathan Isaac) and our season. This is a time where you let every team be excited. So, `why not us?’’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: In your nearly three decades of work in the NBA, you have worked at almost level – from scout to player personnel director to assistant GM and GM. How do those varying levels of experience help you in your current role of President of Basketball Operations?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``I guess that’s for someone else to say, but I like to say it helps me knowing what someone else is going through. I always try to teach my kids that whenever you are dealing with people, try and put yourself in their shoes. Where are their ambitions? What are their talents? Where do they need a little pick-me-up sometimes? Hopefully my experience can help the rest of our staff. And not just my experience, but (GM) John (Hammond’s) experience and (Assistant GM) Pete D’Alessandro’s experience – two former NBA General Managers. And (Assistant GM) Matt Lloyd’s experience. We have a lot of people here who have been in the league a long time. I hope that our young guys who we bring in feel that they can lean on us and that we’re putting them in a position to succeed.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: This is the fourth time in your career that you and John Hammond have worked together. What’s it like being around him again and how’s that dynamic work?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``It’s the best. You know, when I first worked with John I was the video guy with the Clippers and he was an assistant coach and I can say in all honesty that our relationship has not changed in one iota throughout all these years. It’s exactly the same and that’s the beauty of the relationship. We’ll speak the truth to one another, laugh and try to do the best thing for everyone in our organization and try to get this thing going.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: What have you learned thus far in your time in Orlando about head coach Frank Vogel? Like yourself, he is someone who paid his dues and worked his way up to where he is now. What do you most admire about him?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``The first thing that you feel right away with Frank is that he’s a good guy. Helping me get the lay of the land – not just with the team, but around the city as well – he’s been great. To have the success that he’s had you have to be very passionate and he certainly is that. I think Frank brings a very player-friendly approach and the guys on the team respect the fact that he’s working to put them in the best position to succeed. The overarching element that I’ve taken away from Frank is just that he’s a good guy and a good person.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: Frank talks every day about how much the NBA game is changing and that with small-ball he almost has to re-think and re-teach how he sees the game. Do you as a team-builder have to rethink how you put a roster together with how superstar players are pairing up and how the game has transformed into more of a space-and-pace attack?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``When you talk about those quote-unquote super teams you have to show a platform of winning before you can have those conversations (with star players). You can’t just go from A to Z. It’s a progression and that always remains constant. If you are going to try and put together one of those super teams, you have to show that your draft picks are panning out and your decisions are coming to bear the right way. And, organizationally, you have to show that you treat people the right way. Once you have all of those things, then you enter into those conversations of how you put those teams together.

``As far as small-ball, you don’t need me to tell you that the league is going that direction. Speed and multi-skill position players – that’s the future of the NBA. It’s certainly the present and it seems like it will be the future.’’

ORLANDOMAGIC.COM: I know that you are still getting to know some of the guys on team, but what do you like about the Magic roster as you head into training camp?

JEFF WELTMAN: ``A lot of it remains to be seen for me until I get to know guys and you don’t really get to know them until you go through a cycle, which is a good part of a season where you have the ups and downs. Even the best teams are going to have adversity. How do we react to that – as individuals and as a team? Who are the guys that kind of bring us together through those times? So that’s part of the learning curve of this season.

``But I think our team is well-positioned with depth at every position and we have some multi-position players. We have a good mix of youth and experience and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all comes together.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.