Isaac Out Tonight vs. Sixers With Sore Foot

ORLANDO – Yet again, injuries have derailed the best-laid plans of the Orlando Magic.

When prized rookie Jonathan Isaac emerged from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors with a strained left foot, it further derailed the Magic’s plans of playing him more with fellow forward Aaron Gordon tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Amway Center.

Isaac and Magic coach Frank Vogel don’t feel the injury is significant. Also, it is unrelated to the right ankle injury that kept him out for 3 ½ months earlier in the season.

``It wasn’t one play; it was just over time working it too much,’’ Isaac said of the pain in his foot. ``It’s tough, but it’s just another thing that we’ve got to deal with. I’ll take it day by day and get ready to get back on the court. It’s not really severe at all, to be honest; it’s just a muscle strain and with time and cooling it down, I’ll be back in no time.’’

With guard Jonathon Simmons (bruised right wrist) also doubtful to play and Evan Fournier (knee sprain) and Terrence Ross (knee sprain) still out, the Magic (21-50) could be forced to use yet another starting lineup tonight against the surging 76ers (40-30). Thus far this season, the Magic have had to use 21 different starting lineups largely because they have lost 183 player games to injuries.

``Not anything that I’m losing any sleep over,’’ Vogel said of the barrage of injuries that have hit his team all season. ``A lot of teams have to deal with this. It’s less than ideal, but guys have got to step up and it’s good for guys to get opportunities in different roles.’’

Vogel wanted to use the final 11 games of the season to play the 6-foot-11 Isaac and the 6-foot-9 Gordon alongside one another because of their defensive versatility and their athleticism on the offensive end of the floor. However, repeated injuries to both players has made that plan difficult to execute.

Gordon, Orlando’s leading scorer on the season at 18.2 points per game, has missed 23 games this season because of two concussions and ankle, calf and hip injuries. Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, will most likely miss his 47th game of the season tonight.

``Hopefully Jon and I play together for a long time,’’ Gordon said. ``He’s going to progress and he’s going to be a really good pro.’’

Earlier in the season, Isaac missed 41 games with an injury to his right ankle, which he originally suffered on Nov. 11 in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. After missing most of the next 3 ½ months and spending a two-game stint in the G League, Isaac returned to action with the Magic on March 2 and has shown tremendous flashes as an elite defender.

He racked up five steals and two blocks to go along with his 10 points and four rebounds in Tuesday’s 93-86 loss to the Raptors. Isaac played nearly 28 minutes – most of them alongside of Gordon, who had 16 points and six rebounds in his first game back following his second concussion of the season.

``Just a little bit. I feel like I could still play right now, and I could use my foot, but it’s something you’ve got to take care of as soon as it happens,’’ said Isaac, who has averaged 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25 games (eight starts) this season. ``I felt really good (in Tuesday’s game) and I don’t think this is going to slow me down at all. I’ll be just as comfortable (when he returns), and I’ll try to keep getting more comfortable with each game.’’

Philadelphia touted Memphis on Wednesday and has won its last four games in a row. The 76ers are two wins away from locking up their first winning season since the 2004-05 season and they are just 1 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed. Philly hasn’t been in the playoffs since the 2011-12 season.

It’s just the kind of game that Vogel would prefer to have Isaac so that the rookie can test himself against one of the NBA’s best teams. Instead, those tests will have to wait because of another injury.

``I think (the remaining games are) important. Every time he’s on the basketball court he grows and has an opportunity to improve,’’ Vogel said of Isaac. ``So I think these games are important for him.’’

