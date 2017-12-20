Inaugural Orlando Magic Wine Festival and Auction Blends Basketball with Bordeaux

Dec. 20, 2017

ORLANDO – What do you get when you mix the Orlando Magic and Merlot? Magic CEO Alex Martins announces the inaugural Orlando Magic Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF).

The soon-to-be, signature fundraiser for the OMYF will make its debut in March 2019. With the wine auction set to debut, the OMYF Black Tie and Tennies Gala will hang up the tennies after a 28-year run with the final Gala on March 17, 2018.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to offer this unique and memorable experience,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “The best part is this amazing weekend will raise money for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation to continue to assist underserved Central Florida youth and families. We have no doubt this will be our best fundraiser yet while creating lasting memories.”

The fundraising weekend will include a wine festival, auctions and culminate with an Orlando Magic game. The weekend of events to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Following the weekend, each guest will receive an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Magic Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

The Orlando Magic is committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the Black Tie and Tennies Gala and the OMYF Open Golf Tournament.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

Over the last 27 years more than $22 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the Black Tie and Tennies Gala, the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2019 OMYF Wine Auction. In 2017, OMYF presented checks totaling $1 million to 17 nonprofit organizations from the tri-county area.