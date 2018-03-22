Griffin Twins Grew Up Magic Fans; Gordon Wears Headband

ORLANDO – Twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, both of whom starred in football at UCF, said prior to Thursday’s Orlando Magic/Philadelphia 76ers game that they grew up loving basketball and watching the Magic while hailing from nearby St. Petersburg. However, both quickly admitted that they made wise choices opting for football because of how their careers have turned out.

``We played AAU (basketball) for about three years and we weren’t the best, but we definitely gave effort,’’ joked Shaquem, who was a key part of UCF’s 13-0 season and was the MVP of the Knights’ 34-27 defeat of Auburn in the Peach Bowl. ``If there were any critics, my dad was the worst because if I missed a shot or had an air ball, he’d be the only one you’d hear in the crowd.’’

Shaquem, a second-team All-American linebacker this past season while at UCF, rocketed to national fame last month when he ran a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Also, he incredibly did 20 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press despite not having a left hand as result of being born with amniotic band syndrome.

Shaquill, a cornerback at UCF from 2013-16, was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and he had 59 tackles, 15 pass deflections and one interception as a NFL rookie. Shaquill said that while Shaquem’s performance at the NFL combine was thrilling, it wasn’t all that surprising to him.

``It was so awesome, but it was something that I already knew was going to happen,’’ Shaquill said of Shaquem’s eye-opening efforts. ``It’s great to see what’s happening for him now. I just love it.’’

The Griffins said the Magic will always be their ``home team’’ after watching them play on television for years while living in nearby St. Petersburg and later Orlando while attending UCF.

``Growing up, that’s like the home team for us and we definitely watched the Magic all the time,’’ said Shaquem, who posed for pictures with Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz prior to Thursday’s game. ``It’s good to be here for one of (the Magic’s) games and be able to interact with everybody at the game. I’m so excited to be here.’’

ISAAC INJURED AGAIN: Yet again, injuries have laid to waste the Magic’s best-laid plans.

When prized rookie Jonathan Isaac emerged from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors with a strained left foot, it further derailed the Magic’s plans of playing him more with fellow forward Aaron Gordon on Thursday against the 76ers.

Isaac and Magic coach Frank Vogel don’t feel the injury is significant. Also, it is unrelated to the right ankle injury that kept the versatile forward out for 3 ½ months earlier in the season.

``It wasn’t one play; it was just over time working it too much,’’ Isaac said of the pain in his foot. ``It’s tough, but it’s just another thing that we’ve got to deal with. I’ll take it day by day and get ready to get back on the court. It’s not really severe at all, to be honest; it’s just a muscle strain and with time and cooling it down, I’ll be back in no time.’’

The Magic were also without guard Jonathon Simmons (bruised right wrist), Evan Fournier (knee sprain) and Terrence Ross (knee sprain) on Thursday. They came into the game against the 76ers having used 21 different starting lineups largely because they have lost 183 player games to injuries. Those numbers only figure to grow over the final 10 games of the regular season.

Vogel wanted to use the final three weeks of the season to play the 6-foot-11 Isaac and the 6-foot-9 Gordon alongside one another because of their defensive versatility and their athleticism on the offensive end of the floor. However, repeated injuries to both players has made that plan difficult to execute.

Gordon, Orlando’s leading scorer on the season at 18.2 points per game, has missed 23 games this season because of two concussions and ankle, calf and hip injuries. Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, will most likely miss his 47th game of the season tonight.

``Hopefully Jon and I play together for a long time,’’ Gordon said. ``He’s going to progress and he’s going to be a really good pro.’’

Earlier in the season, Isaac missed 41 games with an injury to his right ankle, which he originally suffered on Nov. 11 in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. After missing most of the next 3 ½ months and spending a two-game stint in the G League, Isaac returned to action with the Magic on March 2 and has shown tremendous flashes as an elite defender.

He racked up five steals and two blocks to go along with his 10 points and four rebounds in Tuesday’s 93-86 loss to the Raptors. Isaac played nearly 28 minutes – most of them alongside of Gordon, who had 16 points and six rebounds in his first game back following his second concussion of the season.

``Just a little bit. I feel like I could still play right now, and I could use my foot, but it’s something you’ve got to take care of as soon as it happens,’’ said Isaac, who has averaged 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25 games (eight starts) this season. ``I felt really good (in Tuesday’s game) and I don’t think this is going to slow me down at all. I’ll be just as comfortable (when he returns), and I’ll try to keep getting more comfortable with each game.’’

FLASHBACKS FOR GORDON: Known for his creativity as a dunker, Gordon unveiled a different sort of fashion flair on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.

Gordon, 22, broke out a headband and wore it during the Magic’s practice on Wednesday. He planned to do the same thing in Thursday’s game against the 76ers.

``Let’s see how it goes,’’ Gordon joked before the game. ``I’m just having fun, man. I used to wear a headband when I was younger, like in middle school. (His teammates) didn’t know that I had it in my bag (of tricks).

``I wore it in like eighth grade,’’ Gordon added. ``(Everybody) will have to see it. I’ve been getting plenty of comments on it.’’

REDICK RETURNS: J.J Redick, one of the key pieces on the Magic teams that reached the 2009 NBA Finals and the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals, returned to Orlando on Thursday night while riding a career-best season for the 76ers.

Now 33 and in his 12th NBA season, Redick is averaging 16.6 points a game – just better than the 16.4 points per game that he averaged in 2014-15 with the Los Angeles Clippers. Redick’s best statistical season with the Magic was his final one when he averaged 15.1 points per game over 50 games of the 2012-13 season.

Philadelphia signed Redick to a lucrative one-year contract last July to provide outside shooting and solid mentorship for the 76ers young players. He’s done just that while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range and receiving rave reviews from Philly head coach Brett Brown.

``It’s just a body of work with him,’’ Brown said. ``I’ve been around the (Manu) Ginobilis, (Michael) Finleys and (Bruce) Bowens and you see those maniacal workers and prideful pros who live and die with their routine. That single word (routine) is what I choose when I deem to be just a pro. They have a routine and there’s a rhythm to their day.

``(Redick’s) routine is just maniacal,’’ Brown added. ``The example that he shows in what his preparation is just to play a basketball game is way more powerful than words from a coach or words from a veteran (player), I think. It’s the visual example of, `This is who I am,’ `this is what I do’ and `this is how I prepare to go play a basketball game and do my job.’’’

UP NEXT: On Friday, Magic CEO Alex Martins, players Bismack Biyombo and Gordon, Magic Dancers and Magic staffers will join UnitedHealthcare employees to support Second Harvest Bank of Central Florida’s Hi-Five Kids Program and assemble 12,500 packs for underserved children in Central Florida. It is the sixth straight year that the Magic will be taking part in the event.

On Saturday, the Magic will see a familiar face when point guard Elfrid Payton returns with the Phoenix Suns to play at the Amway Center. Payton played for the Magic and started at point guard for 3 ½ seasons prior to being traded to the Suns on Feb. 8.

In 44 games with the Magic this season, Payton averaged 13 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. In his 16 games with the Suns since the trade, Payton has averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 22.7 percent from 3-point range.

