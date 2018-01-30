FAIRWINDS Credit Union Expands Role as Official Credit Union of the Orlando Magic

Orlando, Fla. (January 30, 2018) – FAIRWINDS Credit Union is inviting Orlando Magic fans to bring their courtside experience to the next level. The official Orlando Magic mobile app now features a specially integrated section of its Magic Marketplace, with discounts and experiences exclusively available to FAIRWINDS cardholders, including but not limited to a postgame meet-and-greet with Orlando Magic players, a tour of the Orlando Magic team locker room, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Amway Center and more.

Once fans have connected their FAIRWINDS card to the app, they will be immediately eligible to receive exclusive discounts on special experiences available in the Magic Marketplace. The experiences will be limited to a select number of games and passes and will be available for purchase as fans arrive at the Amway Center for the game. The FAIRWINDS-exclusive discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. This new mobile app integration is yet another feature exclusive to FAIRWINDS cardholders, in addition to the perks, ticket discounts and first-access opportunities members already enjoy.

“As the official credit union for the Orlando Magic since this fall, we are proud to expand on our partnership and deliver exclusive discounts and benefits to our cardholders through the Orlando Magic app,” said Larry Tobin, president and CEO of FAIRWINDS. “We look forward to presenting our members, Orlando Magic fans and the community we serve with new and exciting opportunities as they support their hometown team.”

Available in early 2018, FAIRWINDS will also offer an Orlando Magic credit card and debit card that will be available to new and existing FAIRWINDS members. The credit and debit cards feature unique designs, incorporating the Orlando Magic’s team colors and logo.

Additionally, as part of FAIRWINDS’ expanded partnership with the Orlando Magic, the credit union has installed an ATM at the Amway Center, located near the ticket window, providing FAIRWINDS members with easy access to their accounts prior to the game.

“The Orlando Magic are excited to partner with FAIRWINDS for exclusively-discounted opportunities for our fans,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “The Magic and FAIRWINDS share a commitment to creating exceptional experiences. Through the Magic mobile app, cardholders can unlock several unique surprises for even more legendary moments. We look forward to what this new partnership will bring for our fans.”