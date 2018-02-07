Elfrid Payton to Meet Fans at Florida Blue Retail Location Friday

The Magic and Florida Blue are teaming-up to offer fans the opportunity to meet Magic guard Elfrid Payton at a Florida Blue retail location in Winter Park, where he will sign autographs and take photos with fans. The event will also feature STUFF the Magic mascot, Magic Dancers, and an opportunity for fans to win tickets to an upcoming game.

In addition to meeting Payton, fans can also support United Against Poverty (UP) by bringing a non-perishable food item that will be donated to UP. The most needed items are non-perishable food items rich in protein including peanut butter, canned chili, chicken soups, etc.

UP serves more than 500 people living in poverty each day. They provide crisis care, case management, transformative education, food and household subsidy, employment training and placement, personal empowerment training and active referrals to other collaborative social service providers.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

WHEN: Friday, February 9, 2018

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Florida Blue

434 N. Orlando Ave. (Winter Park Village)

Winter Park, 32789