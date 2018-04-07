Birch Showing He Belongs in NBA

TORONTO – Orlando Magic center Khem Birch has chased his hoops dreams all over North America, halfway around the globe in Greece and Turkey and back. On Sunday night, when he plays his first NBA game in his native Canada, he will do so knowing that he’s likely secured himself a place on basketball’s biggest stage for the foreseeable future.

So says his coach, Orlando’s Frank Vogel, who has been plenty impressed with the toughness and progression of the 6-foot-9, 220-pound rookie big man. Birch, 25, hasn’t played big minutes this season for the Magic as he’s been mostly buried behind fellow big men Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, but he’s made the most of the time that he has gotten with his shot-blocking, willingness to mix it up inside and his ability to check guards on pick-and-roll plays.

Most importantly, Birch seems to have proven that he belongs in the NBA.

``Everybody who steps on the court, obviously, still has a lot to prove, but he’s shown us a lot this year,’’ Vogel said of Birch. ``There’s not going to be a whole lot that he does well or poorly at this point that surprises us and he’s not going to hurt himself in anyway if he has a bad game or anything like that. He’s played at an extremely high level – in all of his G League performances, every time he’s gotten out there for us and we’re very high on him.’’

Birch, a native of Montreal, will be playing back in his native Canada on Sunday night when the Magic (24-55) face the Raptors (57-22) in Toronto. Birch had to wait a long time to face the team he grew up watching as a child and for his first game back in his home country. The Raptors were the last NBA team that the Magic faced this season (on Feb. 28) and Sunday’s game will be Orlando’s lone visit to Toronto and it comes in Game 80 of the 82-game season.

Birch could potentially be joined by two other Magic teammates with Toronto ties in Sunday’s game. Biyombo, who helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016, has played in every game thus far this season and has a stated goal of being available for all 82 games.

Meanwhile, Magic guard Terrence Ross could play for the first time since Nov. 29 when he sprained a knee ligament and fractured a bone in his right tibia. Ross, who spent the first 4 1/2 years of his career in Toronto, was upgraded to probable by the Magic on Saturday.

Vogel, who coached previously in Indiana prior to taking over in Orlando, said that it proved to be important for superstar forward Paul George to play the six games that he did at the end of the 2014-15 season following his horrific leg fracture several months earlier in August of 2014. That return allowed George to gauge where he was in his rehab and it set the stage for the next season when he averaged 23.1 points per game, which, at the time, was a career high.

Ross opened the season in the starting lineup but was moved into a reserve role just before he was injured during a collision at the rim with Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook. He has missed 57 games – a common theme on a Magic squad that has lost 218 player games to injuries.

As for Birch, he has been the benefactor of some of those injuries, playing in 39 games and averaging 3.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13 minutes a night. With the season winding down and the Magic focusing more on player development, Birch has shined with some additional playing time. He’s posted three straight games with double-figure scoring and he was at his best in Tuesday’s defeat of the New York Knicks (11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots) while being back at the center position.

``We’ve been trying to force-feed him minutes at (power forward) and it’s been a little bit counterproductive at times,’’ Vogel admitted. ``But just being able to get him on the floor, it’s good for him and it’s good for the development of our young guys and we’re letting him play his natural position.’’

Hopeful of getting a college scholarship years ago, Birch willingly left Montreal as a teenager to attend high school in Massachusetts. He more than held his own against fellow Northeast prep school stars Andre Drummond, Nerlens Noel and Will Barton and became a McDonald’s All-American in 2011. In the McDonald’s all-star game played at Chicago’s United Center, Birch had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots while playing alongside of Anthony Davis and against Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller. Coincidentally, all six of those players that he faced in high school are in the NBA today.

His path to the NBA, however, was a circuitous one. Birch was heavily recruited by the University of Kentucky, but he chose Pittsburgh because of a friendly relationship with an assistant coach. When that coach left Pitt, Birch did as well, transferring to UNLV.

Despite being the two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year (while blocking 2.6 and 3.8 shots a game), Birch shockingly didn’t get picked in the 2014 NBA Draft. When he failed to make a NBA roster in training camp, he wound his way through the NBA’s G League, and leagues in Turkey and Greece.

Orlando signed him to a make-good deal last July, and Birch bet on himself even though he had more guaranteed money on the table from European teams. The dream, he said, was always to play in the NBA. Looking back on it now, he’s happy with how he had to work to realize his NBA hoops dreams.

``I thank God that I wasn’t here (in the NBA) earlier in my career because I probably would have made a lot of mistakes,’’ Birch said recently. ``I made a lot of mistakes without even being in the NBA, so if I would have had that (NBA) pressure on me, it might not have gone so well. Now, this is the right time to be here because I’m more mature and my head is humble.

``I’m happy that it’s happened the way that it has.’’

On Sunday, it will happen for Birch – at long last – back in his native Canada for the first time. If he keeps improving and playing as he did earlier in the season against Minnesota (12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks) and Boston (a four-point, six-rebound, two-block fourth quarter in a road win), he’ll likely have an extended career in the NBA.

``It feels amazing to hear that,’’ Birch said earlier in the season of the praise he’s received from coaches and front-office staff. ``Sometimes you have to remind yourself to stay humble and work hard, but I’m so happy hearing that they think that about me. Before, all I was thinking about was to be on a NBA roster. But it feels great contributing now the way that I am.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.