At what age or grade did you realize playing in the NBA was a realistic possibility?

Aaron Gordon

6th or 7th grade – “I just remember when I was real young it was a dream of mine to play, maybe first or second grade. It was just a dream. You know with little kids they say ‘I want to be a sports car driver,’ ‘I want to be an astronaut,’ mine was to be in the NBA and be a Hall of Famer. I realized it (was possibility) around sixth or seventh grade, but I always had the dream.”