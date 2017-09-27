Who was your role model growing up?
Shelvin Mack
High School Coach John Reese & Mother – “(Reese) was a father figure in my life. The biggest thing he taught me was being respectful and commitment. He just showed me work ethic, what it took every day. He didn’t have any kids and he still woke up at 6:45, 7 every morning to make sure I got to the gym. Just a good, genuine guy and I take a lot from that.”
Nikola Vucevic
Father – “Since my dad played, that’s the person I looked up to the most. I was really lucky to have someone that played professionally for so long and he was able to teach me everything that it means to be a professional athlete. How you have to conduct yourself, how you have to live your life, the dedication and all the sacrifices you have to make.”
Aaron Gordon
Magic Johnson – “He broke the stereotype of big men having to be in the post and small guys having to be guards. He did a little bit of everything.”
Jonathon Simmons
Grandmother – “She meant a lot to me. She was the stone of our family which I am now.”
Jonathan Isaac
Mother & College Coach Dennis Gates – “My mom is a big role model for me. She just taught me to keep pushing and do what you have to do to succeed. (Assistant) Coach Gates at Florida State has been a big mentor for me.”