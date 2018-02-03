Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards
By Josh Cohen
Feb. 3, 2018
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons got off to a hot start, scoring seven of his 15 points in the first quarter and making four of his first five shot attempts. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and five of his last seven contests.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja continues to show good improvement, finishing Saturday’s game with 15 points and connecting on three of his four 3-point attempts. Hezonja filled up the rest of the stat sheet, too, posting four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Shelvin Mack
Mack has been a spark off the bench the last couple of weeks. He had another solid performance on Saturday, recording 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Over his last seven games, Mack is shooting 64 percent from the field.