Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards

Elfrid Payton

With so many of his teammates out with injuries, including Nikola Vucevic who broke a bone in his left hand in the first quarter on Saturday, Payton has made it a priority to step up his game. He filled up the stat sheet in the nation’s capital, scoring a career-best 30 points, dishing out 10 assists, grabbing five rebounds and collecting four steals. He shot 11-of-16 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.