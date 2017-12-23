Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 23, 2017
Elfrid Payton
With so many of his teammates out with injuries, including Nikola Vucevic who broke a bone in his left hand in the first quarter on Saturday, Payton has made it a priority to step up his game. He filled up the stat sheet in the nation’s capital, scoring a career-best 30 points, dishing out 10 assists, grabbing five rebounds and collecting four steals. He shot 11-of-16 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
Mario Hezonja
Ever since his playing time increased, Hezonja has been very impressive. Starting for the sixth time in the last seven games, he posted 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. In his third NBA season, Hezonja has scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
Wes Iwundu
Iwundu, like several of his young teammates, continues to make the most of his opportunity. He made his third career start and tallied 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. Iwundu, Adreian Payne and Jamel Artis, who just a couple weeks ago were playing in the G League for the Lakeland Magic, combined to play 64 minutes on Saturday.