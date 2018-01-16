Magic's Top Performers vs. Timberwolves

Bismack Biyombo

Ever since he jumped into the starting lineup following the unfortunate injury to Nikola Vucevic, Biyombo has elevated his play. He set a Magic season high for most rebounds in a quarter with 10 in the first and finished with 16 boards in Tuesday’s win. Biyombo also came up clutch down the stretch, as he made a short baseline jumper and converted on an AND-1 in the final two minutes, and was stifling on the defensive end all night with five blocks.