Magic's Top Performers vs. Timberwolves
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 16, 2018
Evan Fournier
The Timberwolves threw double teams, even triple teams at times, at Fournier and yet the six-year NBA veteran overcame that immense defensive pressure to have one of his best performances. He erupted for a career-best 32 points, including 15 in the third quarter, on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.
Khem Birch
Having the G League team close to home – less than an hour down the I-4 corridor in Lakeland to be precise – has been extremely resourceful for the Magic. We’ve already seen Wes Iwundu make an impact for both teams, and now Birch is making his presence felt. Showing so much heart, hustle and determination, Birch recorded his first NBA double-double against the Wolves with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Bismack Biyombo
Ever since he jumped into the starting lineup following the unfortunate injury to Nikola Vucevic, Biyombo has elevated his play. He set a Magic season high for most rebounds in a quarter with 10 in the first and finished with 16 boards in Tuesday’s win. Biyombo also came up clutch down the stretch, as he made a short baseline jumper and converted on an AND-1 in the final two minutes, and was stifling on the defensive end all night with five blocks.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and he filled up the rest of the box score by adding six rebounds and six assists in his nearly 24 minutes on the floor. He also had posted 18 points exactly one week ago in Dallas. The Magic’s bench outscored the Wolves’ reserves, 42-19.