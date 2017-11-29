Magic's Top Performers vs. Thunder

D.J. Augustin

The Magic needed some help from the reserves, especially after Terrence Ross left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter, and they got that support from Augustin, Bismack Biyombo and Arron Afflalo. Augustin registered 11 points and made a pair of threes early in the fourth to stretch Orlando’s lead to as much as 22. Biyombo had eight points and four rebounds and the Magic outscored the Thunder by 20 when Afflalo was on the court.