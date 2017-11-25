Magic's Top Performers vs. Sixers

Elfrid Payton

Payton flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He shot 9-of-17 from the field and caught fire in the second quarter when he knocked down three 3-pointers. In his fourth year in the NBA – all with the Magic after they acquired him on draft night in 2014 from the Sixers – E.P. also had a couple of nice alley-oop assists to Aaron Gordon.