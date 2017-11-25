Magic's Top Performers vs. Sixers
By Josh Cohen
Nov. 25, 2017
Elfrid Payton
Payton flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He shot 9-of-17 from the field and caught fire in the second quarter when he knocked down three 3-pointers. In his fourth year in the NBA – all with the Magic after they acquired him on draft night in 2014 from the Sixers – E.P. also had a couple of nice alley-oop assists to Aaron Gordon.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin had his best game since returning from a hamstring injury a week ago. He recorded 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. It was the second time this season Augustin made three 3-pointers in a game.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic did a solid job guarding Joel Embiid, who shot 7-of-17 from the floor, scored 18 points and settled for mostly mid-range jumpers. Vucevic also notched his fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds.