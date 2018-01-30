Magic's Top Performers vs. Rockets
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 30, 2018
Marreese Speights
Speights had it cooking in Houston, making six of his 11 shots from the field and four of his eight 3-point attempts. He finished with 17 points. The Magic outscored the Rockets by nine when Speights was on the floor.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja, who started in place of the injured Aaron Gordon (hip), continues to make good progress in his third NBA season. He recorded 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. It was the seventh time this month Hezonja has scored in double figures.
Shelvin Mack
Mack had arguably his best performance of the season, making all five of his shot attempts and scoring a season-high 15 points. It was the second time in the last five games that Mack shot a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.