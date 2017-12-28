Magic's Top Performers vs. Pistons
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 28, 2017
Marreese Speights
With the Magic and Pistons in a seesaw battle for much of the night, Speights helped Orlando take control of the game when he scored 12 straight Magic points late in the third and into the fourth. During that stretch, the Magic went on a 20-4 run and built a 13-point lead. Speights finished with 16 points and five rebounds.
Elfrid Payton
Payton once again flirted with a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. His ability to get in the paint is causing havoc for opponents. Over his last six games, Payton is averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds. E.P. has also been very composed at the free throw line, making 17 of his last 21 attempts.
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo has some big shoes to fill with Nikola Vucevic (hand) out for an extended period of time. His performance against the Pistons – 12 points (5-of-7 shooting) and 13 rebounds – was a good sign for the Magic as they try to endure Vucevic’s absence.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon made his return after missing the last five games with a calf injury and seven of the last eight because of a concussion before that. He posted 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes. AG shot 6-of-12 overall and made both of his 3-point attempts.
Evan Fournier
The Magic really missed Fournier’s aggressiveness, craftiness and overall offensive versatility while he was recovering from a sprained ankle. Fournier had a solid night in his second game back, recording 17 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. He also drilled a dagger 3-pointer with just under three minutes remaining.