Magic's Top Performers vs. Pistons

Elfrid Payton

Payton once again flirted with a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. His ability to get in the paint is causing havoc for opponents. Over his last six games, Payton is averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds. E.P. has also been very composed at the free throw line, making 17 of his last 21 attempts.