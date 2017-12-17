Magic's Top Performers vs. Pistons
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 17, 2017
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja caught fire from 3-point range, making eight of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc. He tallied a career-best 28 points and has scored in double figures in two of the last three games (all as a starter). The Magic outscored the Pistons by nine when Hezonja was on the court.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic flirted with another triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. He logged his first career triple-double last week in Atlanta and is one of seven centers in the NBA averaging over three assists per game. Vucevic has scored 20 points or more in six of his last eight games.
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons shook off some early rust, finishing with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. He also stuffed the rest of the stat sheet with seven assists, six rebounds and one steal. Simmons has scored 20 points or more in four of the last five games.