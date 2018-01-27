Magic's Top Performers vs. Pacers

Aaron Gordon

Gordon posted his fourth straight double-double and fifth in the last six games with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and he filled out the rest of the stat sheet with four assists, one block and one steal. With seven seconds left, the Magic down two and AG at the line, Gordon missed the first free throw and then intentionally misfired on the second. Orlando secured the offensive rebound, Evan Fournier whipped a cross-court pass to Jonathon Simmons, who was unable to knock down the open three at the buzzer.