Magic's Top Performers vs. Pacers
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 27, 2018
Aaron Gordon
Gordon posted his fourth straight double-double and fifth in the last six games with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and he filled out the rest of the stat sheet with four assists, one block and one steal. With seven seconds left, the Magic down two and AG at the line, Gordon missed the first free throw and then intentionally misfired on the second. Orlando secured the offensive rebound, Evan Fournier whipped a cross-court pass to Jonathon Simmons, who was unable to knock down the open three at the buzzer.
Evan Fournier
Fournier had a solid night, scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He pulled the Magic within one with 22 seconds remaining when he connected on a driving layup. Fournier has scored over 20 points in four of his last seven games.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja had a few signature plays Saturday night, including dunking over Myles Turner and blocking Darren Collison’s shot at the rim. The third-year NBA veteran finished with nine points, four rebounds and three blocks.