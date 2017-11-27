Magic's Top Performers vs. Pacers
By Josh Cohen
Nov. 27, 2017
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons made his second start of the season and had a solid night with 21 points. He was in rhythm from 3-point distance as he knocked down four triples. Simmons was aggressive driving to the basket and he did a good job initiating contact (5-of-6 from free throw line).
Aaron Gordon
Gordon stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal. He shot 5-of-10 from the field and made four of his seven 3-point attempts.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic notched his fifth straight double-double and 10th of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out three assists and blocked three shots. As a team, the Magic had nine blocks.