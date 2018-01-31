Magic's Top Performers vs. Lakers

Marreese Speights

Frank Vogel’s decision to start Speights at the four to match L.A.’s size in the frontcourt proved wise as the Florida native had one of his best games of the season. He racked up a season-best 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Speights transformed into one of the better stretch fives last season with the Clippers, and he has continued his 3-point excellence this year with the Magic.