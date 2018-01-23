Magic's Top Performers vs. Kings
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 23, 2018
Evan Fournier
Fournier got off to a hot start, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the first half. He shot 7-of-11 from the field through three quarters but missed all six of his shots in the final frame. Fournier made all six of his free throws, and he dished out four assists and grabbed two rebounds.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon posted his third straight double-double and fourth in the last five games with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to struggle from 3-point range, though, as he made just two of his seven attempts from long distance.
Elfrid Payton
Payton flirted with a triple-double with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 9-of-14 from the floor but had a couple of costly turnovers down the stretch. Payton leads all starting point guards in field goal percentage this season.