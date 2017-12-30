Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

Aaron Gordon

In just his second game back from injury, Gordon erupted for 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. He sank three free throws with 1:12 left to pull the Magic within one but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. It was the third time this season AG delivered a monster scoring night, as he racked up a career-best 41 points against the Nets and 40 points vs. the Thunder.