Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 30, 2017
Aaron Gordon
In just his second game back from injury, Gordon erupted for 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. He sank three free throws with 1:12 left to pull the Magic within one but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. It was the third time this season AG delivered a monster scoring night, as he racked up a career-best 41 points against the Nets and 40 points vs. the Thunder.
Evan Fournier
Fournier connected on six of his first seven shot attempts and finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Magic were down just one when Fournier drilled a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Goran Dragic countered on Miami’s ensuing possession, though, with a pull-up jumper and Tyler Johnson sealed the win for the Heat with a pair of free throws with 13 ticks remaining.
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo notched his second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 5-of-6 from the floor and had four blocks. In three games as a starter after the injury to Nikola Vucevic, Biyombo has totaled 10 blocks.