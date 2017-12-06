Magic's Top Performers vs. Hawks

Evan Fournier

Fournier was spectacular, finishing with 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. Ultra-aggressive and crafty, as usual, Fournier showed off his outstanding footwork and body control when he attacked the paint. However, a crucial AND-1 floater early in overtime was accompanied by a badly sprained ankle when he landed on the back of Nikola Vucevic’s foot. He was able to attempt the free throw but left the game right after and didn’t return.