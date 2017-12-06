Magic's Top Performers vs. Hawks
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 6, 2017
Evan Fournier
Fournier was spectacular, finishing with 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. Ultra-aggressive and crafty, as usual, Fournier showed off his outstanding footwork and body control when he attacked the paint. However, a crucial AND-1 floater early in overtime was accompanied by a badly sprained ankle when he landed on the back of Nikola Vucevic’s foot. He was able to attempt the free throw but left the game right after and didn’t return.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals. His putback with 1:07 remaining in overtime put Orlando up four and then a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left helped seal the win. Perhaps most impressive about Vucevic’s performance, though, came on the defensive end as he did an excellent job contesting several of Dennis Schroder’s shots near the basket.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon played 45 minutes, a testament to his incredible endurance, scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. His layup with 43.2 seconds left in OT put Orlando up five. With his outside shot not falling - he went 0-of-4 from 3-point range – Gordon did a terrific job initiating contact on his drives to the basket (shot 6-of-9 from free throw line).
D.J. Augustin
Quiet for most of the night, Augustin came up clutch in the final seconds of regulation and overtime. He buried a game-tying 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to force OT and then converted on a crucial layup with 15.5 ticks remaining in the extra session, which put the Magic up five. Augustin finished with nine points.
Jonathon Simmons
Tenacious on defense and persistent on offense, Simmons played a key role in Orlando’s comeback in the second half. He finished with 15 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and played outstanding on-the-ball defense on Schroder down the stretch.