Magic's Top Performers vs. Clippers
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 13, 2017
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He has scored 20 or more in three straight games and is averaging nine points more per game this year than last season.
Mario Hezonja
Making his second straight start, Hezonja had his best performance of the season with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
Nikola Vucevic
Fresh off his first career triple-double, Vucevic filled up the stat sheet against the Clippers with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. He has recorded at least two blocks in five of the last six games.