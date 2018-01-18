Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs

Elfrid Payton

Frank Vogel wants Payton to be ultra-aggressive when he attacks the basket. When he is, Payton usually has an efficient night. An example of this was on Thursday against the Cavs when he scored 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. Nearly all of his made baskets came in the paint, where he was able to capitalize on his good footwork and body control. Payton wasn’t able to convert on a potential game-winning driving shot in the final seconds, however.