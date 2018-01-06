Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 6, 2018
Aaron Gordon
Gordon scored 24 of his 30 points after halftime before fouling out with 1:21 remaining in the fourth. While he struggled from beyond the arc (1-of-8), AG was effective when he attacked the basket and when he flew up and down the floor in transition. It was the fourth time this season and eighth time in his career that he has scored 30 points or more.
Wes Iwundu
A night after playing for the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Iwundu was back with the parent club and delivered one of his best performances as a pro with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. He shot 6-of-7 from the field and showed off his length and versatility on defense.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja notched his first double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also kept the Magic within striking distance down the stretch. Hezonja drilled back-to-back 3-pointers with under four minutes remaining and then cut Orlando’s deficit to three with a dunk with eight seconds left.