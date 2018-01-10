Magic's Top Performers vs. Bucks

Posted: Jan 10, 2018

By Josh Cohen
Jan. 10, 2018


Evan Fournier

Fournier came on strong in the second half, scoring 17 of his 21 points after halftime. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, and filled up the rest of the stat sheet with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.


Bismack Biyombo

Biyombo has done a solid job as a starter in place of the injured Nikola Vucevic, as he scored a season-best 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in Wednesday’s loss.


Mario Hezonja

Hezonja continues to make good progress in his third NBA season. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor against the Bucks. Hezonja has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 14 games.

