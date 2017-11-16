Magic's Top Performers vs. Blazers
Evan Fournier
Fournier scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter to keep the Magic within striking distance. The six-year NBA veteran is one of very few players in the league right now shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
Jonathon Simmons
There aren’t many players in the NBA right now who are more aggressive attacking the basket than Simmons, who delivered another solid performance with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. An early candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, Simmons ranks fourth in scoring among reserves (minimum 10 games coming off bench).
Elfrid Payton
Payton recorded a season-best 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Opponents continue to go under screens against Payton, daring him to shoot the long-ball. It’s key for E.P. to stay confident, like he showed in Portland, and take what the defense is giving him.