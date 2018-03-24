Magic's Top Performers vs. Suns
Read about the Magic's top performers from Saturday's game against the Suns.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon was one of two Magic players to flirt with a triple-double, posting 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. He was electrifying all-around, throwing down alley-oops, making nifty passes and knocking down long-range jays. One of those threes put Orlando up seven with just over three minutes left.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin was the other player to toy with a triple-double. He recorded 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Like Gordon, Augustin buried a crucial 3-pointer. His put the Magic up six with 4:47 remaining. For the first time since the trade in early February, Augustin matched up against former teammate Elfrid Payton, who tallied 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Nikola Vucevic
It seems like every time they go head-to-head, Vucevic and Alex Len each deliver big performances. That was certainly the case on Saturday as Vucevic posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Len registered 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Vucevic, specifically, did a tremendous job creating second-chance scoring opportunities. He grabbed seven offensive rebounds.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja stuffed the stat sheet as well with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. The Magic outscored the Suns by 19 when he was on the floor, which was Orlando’s second best plus/minus behind Vucevic. It’s been an adjustment for Hezonja playing small forward the last couple weeks after flourishing at the four spot while Gordon and Jonathan Isaac were recovering from injuries.