Magic's Top Performers vs. Suns

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja stuffed the stat sheet as well with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. The Magic outscored the Suns by 19 when he was on the floor, which was Orlando’s second best plus/minus behind Vucevic. It’s been an adjustment for Hezonja playing small forward the last couple weeks after flourishing at the four spot while Gordon and Jonathan Isaac were recovering from injuries.