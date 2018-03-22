Magic's Top Performers vs. Sixers

Rodney Purvis

In the middle of his second 10-day contract with the Magic and doing double duty this week by playing for Orlando and the team’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Purvis was terrific. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. A rookie out of UConn, Purvis spent a portion of the preseason with the Magic before signing on with Lakeland. Earlier this year, he played for Team USA in World Cup qualifying action.