Magic's Top Performers vs. Sixers
Read about the Magic's top performers from Thursday's game against the Sixers.
Rodney Purvis
In the middle of his second 10-day contract with the Magic and doing double duty this week by playing for Orlando and the team’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Purvis was terrific. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. A rookie out of UConn, Purvis spent a portion of the preseason with the Magic before signing on with Lakeland. Earlier this year, he played for Team USA in World Cup qualifying action.
Wes Iwundu
With the Magic dealing with numerous injuries – Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross, Jonathan Isaac and Jonathon Simmons were all out – Iwundu made his fourth career start and had a solid night with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Bismack Biyombo
Frank Vogel can always rely on Biyombo for his hustle and determination, and occasionally that grit leads to a productive stat line. That was the case against the Sixers as Biyombo scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds, including two on the offensive end.