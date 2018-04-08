Magic's Top Performers vs. Raptors
Read about the Magic's top performers from Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Khem Birch
Playing in Canada – his native country – for the first time in his NBA career, Birch posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. While limited offensively, Birch utilizes his supreme athleticism and agility for dunks and putbacks.
Terrence Ross
Ross made a surprise return on Sunday. He hadn’t played since injuring his knee in late November. While he was understandably rusty – he shot 1-of-5 from the field in 10 minutes – Ross coming back for the final three games (assuming he does indeed play in Milwaukee on Monday and at home against Washington on Wednesday) is a great opportunity for him to gain some extra confidence.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon, who returned after sitting out last game with a sore calf, filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block. His night featured a pair of electrifying plays – one being an alley-oop flush to open the game and the other a vicious rejection on Pascal Siakam.