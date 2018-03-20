Magic's Top Performers vs. Raptors

Mack has been the Magic’s most dependable reserve the last few weeks. He delivered one of his best games of the season on Tuesday against the Raptors, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Ever since the trade of Elfrid Payton, which opened up more playing opportunity for both of the Magic's veteran point guards, Mack has scored in double figures six times.