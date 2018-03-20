Magic's Top Performers vs. Raptors
Read about the Magic's top performers from Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon returned following a five-game absence due to a concussion and posted 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, but only 2-of-8 from 3-point distance and he didn’t make any trips to the free throw line.
Jonathan Isaac
Isaac’s impressive defensive instincts were on display as the versatile rookie recorded five steals and two blocks. Since returning from injury, Isaac has logged 19 steals and 14 blocks in 10 games combined. He also got off to a hot start offensively, scoring eight of his 10 points in the first quarter.
Shelvin Mack
Mack has been the Magic’s most dependable reserve the last few weeks. He delivered one of his best games of the season on Tuesday against the Raptors, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Ever since the trade of Elfrid Payton, which opened up more playing opportunity for both of the Magic's veteran point guards, Mack has scored in double figures six times.