Magic's Top Performers vs. Raptors
Read about the Magic's top performers from Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja made his first five shots from the field, including three from downtown, and finished with 17 points off the bench. He also had the play of the night when he intercepted a cross-court pass and raced the other way for a breakaway reverse slam. Since returning to a reserve role after the All-Star break, Hezonja has scored in double figures in three of the four games.
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo had the Magic’s best plus-minus, as Orlando outscored Toronto by seven when he was on the floor. Against his former team, he posted six points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. Biyombo shined during the Raptors’ playoff run in 2016, which included recording a franchise-record 26 rebounds in Game 3 of the conference finals against the Cavs.
Shelvin Mack
Mack provided a spark off the bench, tallying 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Late in the third quarter, he had a really good sequence when he intercepted an outlet pass and then dribbled into a wide-open 3-pointer to trim Toronto’s lead to one. Then, at the beginning of the fourth, Mack temporarily put Orlando ahead when he connected on a driving layup.