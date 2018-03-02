Magic's Top Performers vs. Pistons

D.J. Augustin

Augustin, who scored a season-best 20 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds on Friday, has been terrific since jumping back into the starting lineup following the Elfrid Payton trade. During this stretch, Augustin has had three nine-assist performances and he’s been on fire from 3-point range. He knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts against the Pistons and is 18-of-29 from beyond the arc in his last six games.