Magic's Top Performers vs. Pistons
Evan Fournier
Quiet for most of the night, Fournier came alive late in regulation and in overtime. First, he buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then, early in the extra session, Orlando reclaimed momentum when Fournier sank a triple and a driving layup on back-to-back possessions. He finished with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Aaron Gordon
While Blake Griffin flirted with a triple-double, Gordon thoroughly outplayed his counterpart for most of the game. A.G. got off to a sizzling start, scoring 15 of the Magic’s first 23 points, and he finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Gordon has played well against Griffin in recent history. Last season, when Griffin was a member of the Clippers, Gordon erupted for 33 points against the five-time NBA All-Star.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin, who scored a season-best 20 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds on Friday, has been terrific since jumping back into the starting lineup following the Elfrid Payton trade. During this stretch, Augustin has had three nine-assist performances and he’s been on fire from 3-point range. He knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts against the Pistons and is 18-of-29 from beyond the arc in his last six games.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic toyed with a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. He also did a tremendous job on Andre Drummond, who was limited to 10 points. As head coach Frank Vogel has said many times in the past, Vucevic leads the way when it comes to playing with the pass. He’s extremely unselfish and is underrated as a playmaker. He’s already recorded one triple-double this season (against Hawks in December).
Jonathan Isaac
Isaac made his highly anticipated return. He played a total of 15 minutes and tallied three points, two rebounds, two steals and one block. A key moment came with 0.4 seconds left in regulation when Isaac deflected away Detroit's inbounds pass to force the extra session.