Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets

Aaron Gordon

It initially looked like Gordon was going to have a night that resembled what he accomplished at the beginning of the season against the Nets when he erupted for a career-best 41 points. He scored eight points in the first four minutes and 11 in the first quarter. But, AG did cool off, finishing with 15 points. He shot 6-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.