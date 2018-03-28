Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets
Read about the Magic's top performers from Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic recorded his 25th double-double of the season with 24 points and 15 rebounds. He has now logged at least 25 double-doubles in six straight seasons (all with Magic). Trailing by 15 in the middle of the third quarter, the Magic stormed back and pulled within four going into the fourth. Vucevic led that rally, scoring 10 points in that frame.
Mario Hezonja
Frank Vogel said prior to Wednesday’s game that Hezonja is the Magic’s best cutter. It’s hard for defenders, especially when he’s matched up against a slower, more methodical opponent, to keep up with Hezonja when he darts toward the basket. Ultra-aggressive all night, Hezonja scored in a variety of ways against the Nets and collected 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field.
Aaron Gordon
It initially looked like Gordon was going to have a night that resembled what he accomplished at the beginning of the season against the Nets when he erupted for a career-best 41 points. He scored eight points in the first four minutes and 11 in the first quarter. But, AG did cool off, finishing with 15 points. He shot 6-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.