Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs

Bismack Biyombo

With Nikola Vucevic (rest) sitting out, Biyombo made the start at center and filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. He made all four of his shot attempts and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Biyombo is on pace to play in all 82 games for the second time in his career.