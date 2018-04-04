Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs
Read about the Magic's top performers from Wednesday's game against the Mavs.
Jamel Artis
Having the team’s G League team in Lakeland this season significantly helped the Magic’s young players develop and mature. The short drive down I-4 made it easier to commute back-and-forth, allowing players to practice and/or play for both teams in a short span when necessary. One player who greatly benefitted this year is Artis, who set a new career high in scoring with 18 points on Wednesday.
Khem Birch
While he is not known for his offensive repertoire, Birch’s scoring lifted the Magic down the stretch. He extended the Magic’s lead to five with 1:11 remaining by converting on a short hook shot. Then on Orlando’s ensuing possession, after Dallas pulled within three, the energetic and tenacious rookie drained a pair of crucial free throws.
Bismack Biyombo
With Nikola Vucevic (rest) sitting out, Biyombo made the start at center and filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. He made all four of his shot attempts and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Biyombo is on pace to play in all 82 games for the second time in his career.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon shook off a pair of tough shooting performances the last two games with a 20-point effort on Wednesday. Always confident regardless of what his stat line looks like, A.G. was ultra-aggressive against the short-handed Mavs. He shot 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.