Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks
Read about the Magic's top performers from Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Jamel Artis
These final several games are a great opportunity for the Magic’s young players, particularly the guys who have spent a big portion of the season in Lakeland, to showcase their abilities on a grander stage and build confidence. Artis, a two-way player for the Magic this year who was waived by the Knicks during the preseason, fully took advantage of this opportunity against his former team as he posted career highs of 16 points and six rebounds.
Mario Hezonja
With Jonathan Isaac resting a sore ankle, Hezonja jumped back into the starting lineup and caught fire from 3-point range. He made five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points. He buried back-to-back threes midway through the fourth quarter, which extended the Magic’s lead to 13.
Khem Birch
Another young player taking advantage of this late-season opportunity is Birch, who recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists off the bench. While limited offensively, Birch always brings the energy and hustle. He’s carved out a nice season with the Magic because of his outstanding work ethic and defensive toughness.