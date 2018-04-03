Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks

Jamel Artis

These final several games are a great opportunity for the Magic’s young players, particularly the guys who have spent a big portion of the season in Lakeland, to showcase their abilities on a grander stage and build confidence. Artis, a two-way player for the Magic this year who was waived by the Knicks during the preseason, fully took advantage of this opportunity against his former team as he posted career highs of 16 points and six rebounds.