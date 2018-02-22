Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks

Mario Hezonja

Frank Vogel said prior to Thursday’s game that Hezonja would get plenty of minutes in a reserve role. Hezonja was playing his best basketball of his career before the All-Star break, and he vowed that nothing would change as far as his aggressiveness and confidence is concerned. It was just one game but Hezonja definitely showed that same buoyancy off the bench, posting 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.