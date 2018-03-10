Magic's Top Performers vs. Kings
Read about the Magic's top performers from Friday's game against the Kings.
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons carried the Magic offensively for most of the night, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He was most effective when he drove to the basket and either scored inside or initiated contact (7-of-9 from free throw line).
Rodney Purvis
Purvis, who signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Thursday, scored his first NBA points when he buried a jumper early in the second quarter. Purvis averaged 20.6 points in 37 games with Lakeland in the G League this season. In February, he played for USA’s World Cup Qualifying Team and helped that squad advance to the next round.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja delivered the play of the night when he stole a pass, raced down the floor and threw home a thunderous two-handed reverse dunk in the second quarter. With Evan Fournier (knee) and Aaron Gordon (concussion) out, Hezonja and Jonathan Isaac jumped into the starting lineup. They combined to post 17 points and seven rebounds.