Magic's Top Performers vs. Jazz
Read about the Magic's top performers from Monday's game against the Jazz.
Jonathan Isaac
Isaac is well beyond his years on the defensive side of the floor. Since returning from injury late last week, the 6-foot-11 rookie has made it nearly impossible for opponents to score against him. On Monday, Joe Ingles was sensational in the first half before the decision was made to switch Isaac onto him. From that point on, Ingles was ineffective. While he didn’t score (shot 0-of-5 from the floor) in nearly 18 minutes of action, Isaac recorded two blocked shots, two steals and drew a charge.
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic logged his 20th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and made all three of his 3-point attempts. Vucevic has become one of the league’s premier stretch fives because of his ability to knock down the long-ball. He’s already made 58 triples this season.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin continues to stay hot from 3-point distance. He drilled two of his four attempts from beyond the arc and is now 22 for his last 37 from deep. For the season, the 10-year NBA veteran is shooting nearly 43 percent from downtown. He hasn’t shot this efficiently from the outside since his rookie season (43.9 percent that year).