Magic's Top Performers vs. Jazz

Jonathan Isaac

Isaac is well beyond his years on the defensive side of the floor. Since returning from injury late last week, the 6-foot-11 rookie has made it nearly impossible for opponents to score against him. On Monday, Joe Ingles was sensational in the first half before the decision was made to switch Isaac onto him. From that point on, Ingles was ineffective. While he didn’t score (shot 0-of-5 from the floor) in nearly 18 minutes of action, Isaac recorded two blocked shots, two steals and drew a charge.