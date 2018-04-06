Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets
Read about the Magic's top performers from Friday's game against the Hornets.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin was limited to 18 minutes of action to help free up extra playing time for some of the Magic’s young players. Despite that reduced time on the floor, Augustin had a solid night, scoring a team-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Marreese Speights
It never seems to matter how infrequent Speights gets on the floor. He’s always ready whenever his name is called. Friday’s 14-point performance was another example of this. Speights, unaffected after logging six straight DNPs, shot 6-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Rodney Purvis
Jamel Artis, one of several players who spent ample time in the G League with Lakeland this season, shined bright the last two games. On Friday, it was Purvis’ turn to showcase his abilities. In 27 minutes off the bench, Purvis recorded 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Last week after completing his second 10-day contract, the Magic signed Purvis for the remainder of the season.