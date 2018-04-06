Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets

Rodney Purvis

Jamel Artis, one of several players who spent ample time in the G League with Lakeland this season, shined bright the last two games. On Friday, it was Purvis’ turn to showcase his abilities. In 27 minutes off the bench, Purvis recorded 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Last week after completing his second 10-day contract, the Magic signed Purvis for the remainder of the season.